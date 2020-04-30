ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has resumed the hearing on suo motu notice over political situation of the country arising after Deputy Speaker of National Assembly rejected no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Atta Bandial conducting hearing of the case in federal capital.

During the course of hearing, Punjab Advocate General brought the court’s attention to the mock Punjab Assembly session held by the opposition on Wednesday where PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz was declared the new chief minister of the province.

He said that former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar would administer the oath to Hamza at a ceremony at Bagh-i-Jinnah, adding that the PML-N leader had also called a meeting a bureaucrats for today. He contended that the Constitution was a "trivial matter" for the PML-N.

However, the CJP asserted that the apex court would not give any orders regarding the situation in Punjab and advised the counsel to take the matter to the high court.

Meanwhile, Justice Mazhar Alam noted that the doors of the Punjab Assembly were sealed on Tuesday and wondered if this was allowed. However, the CJP reiterated that the court would not divert attention from the case at hand.

Ali Zafar, in his arguments, said that the Constitution must be protected in accordance with the rules it underlines. He said that in order to protect the Constitution, each and every article had to be kept in mind.

Justice Bandial then asked what would happen when an injustice was carried out against the entire assembly, not just one member.

"Can Parliament interfere if there s a conflict between judges," Zafar offered as a counter argument. "The answer is no. The judiciary has to settle the matter. It can t interfere just like Parliament can t [interfere in judges matters]."

The CJP also asked whether the formation of the federal government was an "internal matter" of Parliament.

Ali Zafar said that the no-confidence motion and the prime minister s election fell within the ambit of Parliament. He said that the National Assembly is formed for the purpose of appointing a speaker and a prime minister.

Justice Miankhel said that the matter at present concerned the no-confidence motion. "A ruling came after the motion. Address this issue," he told Zafar.

At one point, the CJP asked Zafar why he wasn t explaining whether or not there was a constitutional crisis in the country. "If everything is happening according to the Constitution, where is the crisis?" he asked.

Zafar replied that he also wished there was no constitutional crisis in the country.