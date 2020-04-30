Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus for fourth day in a row

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,093. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 170 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,037 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,267 in Punjab, 219,201 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,110 in Islamabad, 43,283 in Azad Kashmir, 35,479 in Balochistan and 11,716 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,662,867 coronavirus tests and 28,967 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,534 patients have recovered in the country whereas 291 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.58 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,262,671 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 79,289 in last 24 hours. 118,959,863 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 253,913 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 242,070,768 with 335,652 in the last 24 hours.