MQM-P only established working relationship with PPP: Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday said that MQM-P only established working relationship with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Dunya News reported.

Addressing his party workers in Karachi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM-P did not reach any alliance or agreement with the PPP and added that MQM-P cannot be deceived anymore.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government lost majority in the National Assembly when MQM-P ended its alliance with it. He also said that there should be as many provinces as needed in Pakistan.

