Sindh government decides to postpone LB elections

The request for postponement of LB elections in Sindh has been sent to the Election Commission.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led Sindh government on Wednesday decided to postpone LB elections in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, due to the changing political situation and instability across the country, the Sindh government has decided to postpone the local body elections in the province.

Sources further said that the request for postponement of local body elections in Sindh has been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the provincial government.

