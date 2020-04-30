Rejection of no-trust motion is an attack on Parliament: Joint opposition

Joint opposition has demanded immediate repeal of this unconstitutional measure.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Leaders of the joint opposition parties on Wednesday said that rejection of the no-confidence motion by violating the Constitution is an attack on Parliament, Dunya News reported.

A meeting of joint opposition parties was held at the residence of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on the political situation in the country arising after the ruling of the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

The meeting was attended by Shahbaz Sharif, Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Mian Iftikhar, Akhtar Mengal, Shahzain Bugti, Khalid Magsi, Amir Khan, Aslam Bhotani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Addressing the media after the meeting, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that according to joint opposition, the rejection of the no-confidence motion by violating the Constitution is an attack on Parliament.

The unconstitutional ruling of the Deputy Speaker is an attack on the foundations of our democratic system and demanded immediate repeal of this unconstitutional measure.

The joint opposition also demanded that those responsible for violating and attacking the constitution should be identified and given exemplary punishment.

The joint opposition said that the Constitution Day of Pakistan will be observed on April 8 across the country while a lawyer convention on protection of Constitution of Pakistan will also be held.

