PM announces to hold rallies in constituencies of disgruntled PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to hold rallies in constituencies of disgruntled PTI leaders.

According to sources, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the party leadership in which it was decided not to change candidates in more than 135 constituencies.

The meeting also agreed to give tickets to the party workers who stood by the party during no-confidence motion and also started consultation on replacement of candidates in the constituencies on dissident party members.

Sources privy to the development said that the meeting also reviewed electoral alliance for the next elections, while several members of the parliamentary board proposed to make electoral alliance, while some members of the parliamentary board objected entering an electoral alliance with any party. It was also agreed in the meeting to continue consultation on electoral alliance.

Sources further said that the meeting also agreed to field candidates in all constituencies of the country, while the party chairman started nationwide mass contact campaign.

During the mass contact campaign, rallies will be held in constituencies of estranged party members and PM Imran Khan will address those rallies.