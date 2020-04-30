Justice delayed is Justice denied: Bilawal

Bilawal said if it takes 30 seconds to pull off a coup, it should take 30secs to undo a coup

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party(PPP ) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that if it takes 30 seconds to pull off a coup it should take 30 seconds to undo a coup.

In his latest Tweet, the PPP chairman said Justice delayed is Justice denied. He said after last week’s constitutional break down in Islamabad, today Punjab deputy speaker was locked out of assembly on day of voting for CM. Barbered wire around Peoples house.

Bilawal further said Imran’s last abysmal steps cannot save him, adding that PTI’s govt is gone. Imran was brought in to the power through undemocratic ways and people of Pakistan are witnessing that how he has violated the constitution while running away. All his actions will be written in the history, he added.