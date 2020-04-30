Deputy Speaker summons Punjab Assembly session on April 6

The session of the Punjab Assembly will be held at 7:30pm.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has summoned Punjab Assembly session on April 6, 2022 (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

The session of the Punjab Assembly will be held at 7:30pm. Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has summoned the session for election of the Chief Minister under Article 130 of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier the session of the Punjab Assembly was summoned on April 16 at 11:30am.

The deputy speaker in his order said that instead of earlier announced date of April 16 at 11:30am, the next sitting of the 40th session of the Punjab Assembly will now be held on April 6 (Wednesday) at 7:30pm.

In order to be elected as a chief minister in the 371-member house, a candidate will need at least 186 votes.

Meanwhile, PTI workers on Monday besieged a hotel in Gulberg where hundreds of PML-N MPAs were staying besides the defiant lawmakers of the ruling PTI.

Shouting slogans against their party fellows inside the hotel, they demanded the PML-N release their lawmakers - said to be around 20 of them.

As the charged workers tried to forcibly enter the hotel, some PML-N lawmakers also started raising slogans against Imran Khan, further deteriorating the situation.

Further, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has claimed that the PA deputy speaker might suspend over 40 opposition as well as PTI dissident lawmakers to prevent them from voting in the crucial session.

He also warned Imran Khan against considering Pakistan his personal property by indulging in unconstitutional acts.

Vote for Pervaiz Elahi

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had directed its lawmakers in Punjab Assembly to vote for Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Chief Minister.

PTI, in its notice, has warned that absence on voting day will also be considered violation of party discipline.

Action will be taken under Article 63 against those lawmakers who are absent or vote against party candidate, the notice stated.

