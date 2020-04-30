Imran Khan made institutions controversial: Bilawal

Imran Khan used to make fun of the no-confidence motion, says Bilawal.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that all the institutions of the country have become controversial because of Imran Khan.

During a press conference PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has suggested the joint opposition to bring no-confidence against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit Biltistan.

Bilawal stated that PPP has never forgiven those who violated the constitution before and will not do so now.

Imran Khan used to make fun of the no-confidence motion, he added.

Bilawal lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and exclaimed that instead of competing, the captain left the pitch and ran away.

According to PPP leader the puppet’s government ended with humiliation. He said the opposition will have Iftar parties in the joy of bringing down the puppet’s government.

The PPP chairman lambasted the premier and said that Imran Khan is also trying to flee Punjab. He claimed that all institutions became controversial because of the selection of Imran Khan’s election.

Bilawal alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan has misused the National Security Council (NSC) forum.

Imran Khan is not only a puppet in Pakistan but also he is a stooge of the western establishment, added PPP chairman.