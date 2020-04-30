Deputy Speaker ruling: Lawyers hold strike, close courts forcibly

KARACHI (Liaqat Rana) - On the appeal of Sindh Bar Council, the lawyers on Tuesday held strike against the ruling of Deputy Speaker on dissolution of Assemblies and forcibly closed the courts.

On the other hand, the High Court Bar passed a resolution condemning the General Body while Sindh Bar Council Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Jalbani. Addressing a press conference he said that the Assembly could not be dissolved when a no-confidence motion was filed against the Prime Minister.

He said that the move of Deputy Speaker is unconstitutional which is condemned. He has also approached the Supreme Court on the issue. Gulzar had met with the PTI government.

He demanded that there should be a full bench to hear petitions against the decision of the Deputy Speaker to rule and dissolve the assembly. We demand the Supreme Court to give its verdict soon. Those who have violated the Constitution must be dealt according to th implications falling under Article 6 of the Constitution.