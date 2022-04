Absence on voting day will also be considered violation of party discipline: PTI

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has directed its lawmakers in Punjab Assembly to vote for Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Chief Minister.

PTI, in its notice, has warned that absence on voting day will also be considered violation of party discipline.

Action will be taken under Article 63 against those lawmakers who are absent or vote against party candidate, the notice stated.