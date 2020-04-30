PTI workers protest outside hotel over presence of opposition members

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday staged a protest demonstration outside a local hotel in the provincial capital where members of the joint opposition were staying.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Speaker Punjab Assembly had adjourned the sitting of the provincial assembly on Sunday after which the opposition members had refused to leave the house but later the opposition decided that the members would not go home till the election of the Chief Minister.

The workers of the PTI chanted slogans against the opposition members, while the opposition members came out of the hotel and sent the women members back to the hotel.

Citizens faced difficulties due to road closures around the hotel, and severe traffic congestion was seen in the Gulberg area.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir held talks with the police and administration after which he took his fellow members inside the hotel.