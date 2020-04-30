ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court Bar President Ahsan Bhoon on Sunday while expressing distress over the rejection of no-confidence motion termed Imran Khan to be ‘dictator in civil dress’ and said that the action is unconstitutional.

After the Deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence motion with remarks that it’s all a part of a foreign conspiracy, the opposition parties have been strongly condemning the decision stating that it’s the violation of constitution. On the matter the Supreme Court Bar President Ahsan Bhoon joined in to call out the unconstitutional action and said that the Article 6 applies to the current President, Imran Khan, Deputy Speaker and Law Minister.

If the Supreme Court does not take notice, people will consider the judiciary as a part of the constitutional crisis, he added.

