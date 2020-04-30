Army has nothing to do with current political situation of the country: DG ISPR

Army has nothing to do with current political situation of the country

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Sunday said that the army had nothing to do with the political developments in the country.

Speaking to Dunya News, the DG ISPR in response to a question said that the institution has nothing to do with the current situation.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the Pakistan Army stand by law and constitution.

It may be recalled that the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan was rejected by the Deputy Speaker before the vote in the National Assembly.

After the motion was rejected by the Deputy Speaker, the Prime Minister had sent a proposal to the President to dissolve the National Assembly.

The President, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, approved the dissolution of the Assemblies.