Ayaz Sadiq chairs opposition's NA session, rejects Qasim Suri’s ruling on no-trust move

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The joint opposition on Sunday held its own session of the National Assembly.

Former speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting as Speaker, while Murtaza Javed Abbasi announced the panel of chairs.

As the session began, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif addressed the opposition’s NA session.

The national assembly secretariat switched off the microphones of Lower of the Parliament.

Symbolic speaker Ayaz Sadiq gave his ruling against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri while holding the seat of Speaker.

The symbolic speaker while rejecting Qasim Suri’s ruling said that it was against the constitution.

Earlier, opposition’s hopes of ousting the premier were dashed after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri rejected no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Shortly after the session began, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5.

"On March 7, our official ambassador was invited to a meeting attended by the representatives of other countries. The meeting was informed that a motion against PM Imran was being presented," Fawad Chaudhry said.

"We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent on the success of the no-confidence motion. We were told that if the motion fails, then the upcoming path for Pakistan would be very difficult. This is an operation for a regime change by a foreign government," he alleged.

Fawad Chaudhry questioned how this could be allowed and called on the deputy speaker to decide the constitutionality of the no-trust motion.

“No foreign country has the right to oust an elected government in Pakistan. The points raised by the law minister are valid, thus, I issue the ruling that this no-confidence motion negates the constitution. As per code of conduct, the motion stands rejected,” the deputy speaker announced.