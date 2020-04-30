Upcoming elections not to be held through electronic voting machines

Sheikh Rashid also said that soon the interim government will take over the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that there were speculations about early elections as that seemed to be the only solution for the current political situation.

In a statement, Sheikh Rashid stated that they (opposition members) used to taunt us about being selected, now I challenge them to stand against us in front of the masses.

The former minister said that he was giving hints to the people and the establishment that this was going to happen, he further said that the election campaign has been going on in his constituency from the past four days.

Talking about the upcoming elections, Sheikh Rashid said that the next elections will be conducted without the electronic voting machines but also stated that the elections will be fair.