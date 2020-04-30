Shehbaz Sharif says Article 6 to be imposed on Imran Khan, Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Article 6 will be imposed on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to move Supreme Court of Pakistan against Deputy Speaker of National Assembly.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri had dashed opposition’s hopes of ousting the premier by rejecting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to nation, announced that he proposed President Dr Arif Ali to dissolve assembly.

PM Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with "foreign powers" to remove him because he won’t take the West’s side on global issues against Russia and China.

Earlier this week he accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan’s affairs.