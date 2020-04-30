Opposition submits no-trust motion against NA Speaker

NA is meeting today to vote on no-confidence motion against PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Joint opposition has submitted no-confidence motion against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Lower House of Parliament is meeting today to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor. The opposition needs 172 votes for the motion to succeed.

PM Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with "foreign powers" to remove him because he won’t take the West’s side on global issues against Russia and China.

Earlier this week he accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan’s affairs.