Blaze gutted departmental store in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a departmental store located in Garhi Shahu area of Lahore on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire departmental store very quickly. Six fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of three hours.

According to rescue sources, the fire was erupted due to short-circuit. No casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

