US colluded with opposition for regime change in Pakistan: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the youth to hold nationwide peaceful demonstrations against the alleged foreign conspiracy being hatched to oust his government.

Addressing the youth on Saturday, the prime minister urged the country’s youth to raise voice and stage protests against the conspiracy for the future of the country.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan is at a turning point now and there is a war going on for the future of Pakistan. He said nations face difficult times but we have to choose the right path and the nation has to decide today.

He said that today politicians are being auctioned off like goats under external conspiracy and if the youth remained silent, they will support evil. The youth should protest for their future.

Speaking about foreign conspiracy, Imran Khan said that the United States colluded with the opposition to hatch conspiracy to topple his government, adding that the whole nation knows about the conspiracy.

He said the biggest group is using money to buy loyalities of the lawmakers, adding that the opposition parties have been ruling for over 30 years and the nation will not tolerate them.

PM Imran, party members to attend NA session

Prime Minister Imran Khan decided that he will attend the National Assembly session during the decisive proceedings of Parliament on the day of no-confidence motion.

According to sources, it was reported that PM Imran Khan had barred his members from attending the scheduled National Assembly session regarding the no-confidence motion, but now the government has changed its strategy.

It has now been decided that PTI members will go to the National Assembly tomorrow.

According to sources, PTI members will vote against the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, while the Prime Minister will also attend the National Assembly session tomorrow [Sunday].

This is a developing story ...