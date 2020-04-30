PM decides to attend NA session with other party members

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the National Assembly session during the decisive proceedings of Parliament on the day of no-confidence motion.

According to sources, earlier it was reported that PM Imran Khan had barred his members from attending the scheduled National Assembly session regarding the no-confidence motion, but now the government has changed its strategy.

It has now been decided that PTI members will go to the National Assembly tomorrow.

According to sources, PTI members will vote against the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, while the Prime Minister will also attend the National Assembly session tomorrow [Sunday].