No-confidence motion: Joint opposition to convene meeting on Sunday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An important meeting of the joint opposition on the issue of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be convened at Parliament House on Sunday at 10 am.

The meeting will be chaired by PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Former President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Asad Mahmood of JUI-F will attend the meeting.

The meeting will also be attended by Sardar Akhtar Mengal of BNP, Khalid Magsi of BAP, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM and Shahzain Bugti of Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP). The meeting will also be attended by all parliamentary members of the joint opposition.

According to sources, the strategy of the National Assembly session will be decided in the meeting. The number of members in the opposition meeting will be finalized before the National Assembly session and the meeting will discuss the future strategy for the election of a new Prime Minister.