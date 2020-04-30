Punjab Assembly session adjouned till Sunday

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Amid ongoing political turmoil, a crucial session of Punjab Assembly to elect new Leader of the House after Usman Buzdar resigned from the position has been adjourned till 11:30am Sunday.

Nomination papers for the Chief Minister slot can be submitted till 5pm in Secretary Punjab Assembly office and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held at 6pm.

Voting for the new leader of the House will be conducted through division on Sunday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday accepted Punjab Usman Buzdar’s resignation as Chief Minister Punjab and summoned session of the provincial assembly to elect new CM.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is supporting PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the slot of CM, while joint opposition has nominated Hamza Shahbaz of PML-N for the position.

The Jahangir Khan Tareen group will support the joint Opposition’s candidate, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab’s chief minister slot, senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said on Saturday hours before an assembly session scheduled to pick Usman Buzdar’s replacement.