Plea seeking immediate bail cancelation of Shehbaz, Hamza rejected

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Court has rejected a plea seeking immediate cancellation of interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case.

The court, while hearing the plea remarked that it cannot pass order without hearing arguments from the other side and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) can approach high court for bail cancellation.

However, the court has sought arguments from both sides on April 4 and issued notices to Hamza and Mian Shehbaz Sharif.