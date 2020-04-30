Secretary Punjab Assembly says voting for new CM not today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Secretary of Punjab Assembly on Saturday said that voting for new chief minister of the province will not be held today.

The secretary said that today only schedule of the election will be announced and it is authority of the speaker to summon session for voting tomorrow or a day after tomorrow.

It merits mention that amid ongoing political turmoil, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muahmmad Sarwar has accepted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Umsan Buzdar’s resignation.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of PML-Q is candidate of PTI for the slot of CM, while joint opposition has nominated Hamza Shahbaz for the position.