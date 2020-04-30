CM Buzdar meets Speaker, Governor over Punjab politics

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday called upon Speaker National Assembly (NA) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi where they discussed the current political situation of Punjab and what stance to take in the next elections.

According to details, the CM and speaker also talked about contacting the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA).

Other than this, CM also met with Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar where they interacted upon the current political condition of the province.

After the meeting, the Governor left for Islamabad whereas Usman Buzdar will leave later for the Capital.

It merits mention here that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has called upon the Governor of Punjab to have a decisive debate.