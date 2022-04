ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Jam Abdul Karim has reached Sindh House located in Islamabad to vote against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in tha no-confidence motion, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the PPP Member of National Assembly (MNA) was shifted to the Sindh House amid strict security arrangements.

It merits mention here that MNA Jam Abdul Karim was accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.