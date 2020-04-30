Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Vote count Continues in second round of LG election

Unofficial results of 10 out of 65 seats of Tehsil Chairmen of the Second round of KP elections

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The unofficial results of 10 out of 65 slots of Tehsil Chairman in the Second round of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Local Government (LG) elections have been announced on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to the unofficial results, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has clinched four seats, three seats have been won by Independent candidates whereas Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won just two seats followed by Jamat-e-Islami with only one seat.

According to details, in the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections, polling in remaining 18 districts held , including Abbottabad, Orakzai, North Waziristan, Lower Kohistan, Upper Chitral and others.

Moreover, more than 1,500 polling stations were declared sensitive where foolproof security arrangements with deployment of 54,000 security personnel.