PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday congratulated the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) mahmood Khan over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in the local body’s elections in the province.

According to details, the Prime Minister stated in his tweet that the results of the KPK elections are an early warning to all the “traitors” that awaits them back in their constituencies.

Imran Khan further said that the people of Pakistan have rejected these traitors and slaves of foreign masters.