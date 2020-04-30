So-called letter, Imran and his mandate are fake, says Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “threat letter” and his mandate both are fake.

The former President while responding to a question by a journalist at the Parliament House said that there is no need to see the so-called document as it is fake. Imran and his mandate are both fake.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also accompanied President Zardari in the Parliament.

Later, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while talking to the media along with other opposition leaders said that whenever we arrive in the National Assembly, Imran is defeated. Today there were 172 opposition members in the National Assembly Hall but Imran ran away.

He said that there is no face-saving for him now and the only honourable way for him is to resign so that Shahbaz Sharif can take the seat of the prime minister. It is too late for Imran to get an NRO.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the delay is not only harming Imran but also the foreign policy, economy and institutions. Imran came to power undemocratically and is going by a democratic process. If he wants to a have little respect in the eyes of the people, he should immediately resign. However, he is begging everyone for support.