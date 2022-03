He added that we will not allow the concept of cold war to re-emerge in Asia once again.

BEIJING (Dunya News) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry (CFM) on Thursday has said that small countries should not be targeted in the Great Power Game.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the under-developed and developing world countries must not become part of this cold war.

