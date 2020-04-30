The election of a new Prime Minister should be on the agenda, says Ayaz Sadiq.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The United Opposition on Thursday submitted a petition to include the election of a new Prime Minister in the agenda of the National Assembly.

The petition demands that the election of a new Prime Minister be included in the agenda by issuing a supplementary agenda. The petition was submitted by the PMLN National Assembly member Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PPP National Assembly members Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri on behalf of the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

On this occasion, the PMLN leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that we request that the election of a new Prime Minister be included in the agenda by issuing a supplementary agenda.

In the event of the success of no-confidence motion, the election of a new Prime Minister should be on the agenda, he added.

