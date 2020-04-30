Buzdar to convert of Viqar Un Nisa College Rawalpindi to University

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Rawalpindi will be the only city which will have four women universities.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay foundation of Viqar-Un-Nisa University Rawalpindi at a ceremony on Thursday, as he has agreed to give the status of the said college to a university.

In a statement, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the Chief Minister will also sign charter of the university at 3 PM in a ceremony in Lahore.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Rawalpindi will be the only city which will have four women universities.

The Interior Minister also said that this will be the last event of Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab before his resignation gets approved.

It merits mention here that amid the ongoing political situation in the country, the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar’s resignation is likely to be accepted today.

The Punjab Chief Minister’s resignation has been received by the Governor House and is likely to be accepted.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will inform the Assembly Secretariat about the resignation’s approval.

Following the acceptance of the resignation of Mr. Buzdar, the Assembly Secretariat will take steps to elect a new Chief Minister of Punjab.

After the approval of the resignation, the schedule for convening the assembly and election will be issued.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Bani Gala.

In the meeting Mr. Elahi was offered the post of Punjab Chief Minister which he accepted.