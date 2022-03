PM Imran Khan is fighting for the country: CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that they are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will foil every conspiracy.

According to details, CM Punjab held meetings with several provincial ministers and lawmakers.

On the occasions, Usman Buzdar said that PM Imran Khan is fighting for the country and leaders like him are pride of nations.

PTI, under the leadership of PM Imran will continue working for the masses, he added.