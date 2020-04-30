The agreement has been signed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from MQM and Bilawal Bhutto from PPP.

ISLAMABAD (Yasir Malik) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the opposition on Wednesday reached an agreement comprising of 18 points, which was termed as the Charter of Rights.

The agreement has been signed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from MQM and Bilawal Bhutto from PPP while Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Hussain Magsi have signed the agreement as guarantors.

According to the Charter of Rights, the Local Government Act will be implemented in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court. Quotas fixed for government jobs will be implemented in accordance with urban and rural Sindh. The issue of fake domicile will be discussed in all forums and the fake domicile will be canceled after investigation.

It was further added that a committee will be formed regarding the quota of jobs which will be monitored. Jobs in grades one through 15 will be strictly enforced with regard to local governments.

It even indicated towards the formulation of a better system to curb with the street crimes and also to work on the development of urban and rural areas.

A local policing system will be introduced to improve law and order and curb street crime, and a joint committee will work for the development of urban and rural areas, and a special package will be announced, added the agreement.

It further stated that Karachi master plan will be worked out immediately by issuing notification, adding that both parties have agreed to upgrade the Karachi transport system and the Safe City project will be completed immediately.

The Charter of Rights also highlighted the matters related to industrial area, it was added that both the parties agreed to create cottage industrial zones and also to improve the condition of industrial areas.

As per the agreement, both parties have agreed to invest in health and education sectors. The two parties have also agreed to set up Hyderabad University, it stated.

In the Charter between Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and PPP, it was agreed to form a commission to resolve the issues of abandoned lands, adding that all political, administrative and economic decisions will be implemented in accordance with the law.

