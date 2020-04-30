Six soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in Tank

TANK (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army troops on Wednesday foiled an attempt of terrorists to enter inside a military compound in general area of Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a highly professional manner and killed three intruders.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), on 30th March 2022, three terrorists attempted to enter inside a military compound in general area Tank. Troops responded in an efficient manner, encircled and killed all three terrorists thereby foiling the attempted entry inside the military compound.

However, during intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom including Subedar Major Sher Muhammad (age 48 years, resident of Naushero Feroz), Naib Subedar Zubaid (age 39 years, resident of Khairpur), Havildar Sohail (age 39 years, resident of Rawalpindi), Lance Naik Ghulam All (age 36 years, resident of Tando Allahyar), Sepoy Maskeen Ali (age 32 years, resident of Khairpur) and Sepoy Mir Muhammad (age 37 years, resident of Sukkur).

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”, the ISPR said.