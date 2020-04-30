PM delays address with nation: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s address with nation has been delayed.

According to details, the announcement of the news was done by the PTI leader who took it to his Twitter handle and mentioned that , “Prime Minister Imran Khan s address to the nation has been postponed today.”

Earlier today, it was announced by Sheikh Rashid that Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation today ahead of the debate on the no-confidence motion by joint opposition against the premier.

Speaking to the media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the prime minister will address the nation later today after an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned special session of federal cabinet today and heads of the allied parties have also been invited to attend the meeting.

The cabinet members and other participants will be taken into confidence about the threatening document.

On the other hand, Federal Ministers belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) resigned on Wednesday after their party decided to side with opposition in no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Nasim and Federal Minister for Information and Technology Amin-ul-Haque have confirmed the development and said that they have sent their resignations to Prime Minister Office.

The government has been facing back-to-back blows as the voting day on the Opposition s no-trust motion nears.

It merits mention that no prime minister in the country’s history has seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.

Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start Thursday, leaving Khan scrambling to keep his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on side -- as well as a slew of minority parties.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have said that their lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders have filed a presidential reference in the Supreme Court on the matter.

Imran Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.