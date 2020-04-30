Chinese FM Wang Yi meets FM Qureshi

FM Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's support to One China Policy and to the core Chinese interests.

BEIJING (Web Desk) - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Wednesday in Tunxi, East China’s Anhui Province.

The Pakistani foreign minister arrived in China earlier in the day for the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, which is scheduled for later today and tomorrow.

Talking to the Chinese counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen and strengthen Pakistan-China All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s support to One China Policy and to the core Chinese interests.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was appreciative of Chinese consistent support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political stability and socio-economic development.

Both the Foreign Ministers agreed that quality development of second phase of the CPEC and bilateral cooperation in areas such as industries, agriculture and information technology is manifestation of our multidimensional partnership.