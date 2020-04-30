Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab will work on health sector: Yasmin rashid

Yasmin Rashid said that we will not allow the international conspiracy to succeed in our country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of Primary and Secondary Health and Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Doctor Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi will perform exceptionally as Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that under the rule Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister, the health sector will get huge expansions.

While replying to a comment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif in which she said that there were merely ten thousand people in the Islamabad Rally of PTI, Yasmin Rashid said that the Maryam Nawaz should get her eyes checked.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Health also said that we will not allow the international conspiracy to succeed in our country.