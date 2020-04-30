Governor Sindh conveys PM Imran to MQM-P

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Governor Sindh Dr Imran Ismail and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader at the Parliament Lodges on late Tuesday night and conveyed them a message from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

Soon after the announcement was made that joint opposition and MQM-P have reached an agreement, the two-member delegation from the government side also reached the Parliament Lodges to hold talks with the leaders of MQM-P leaders.

Talking to Dunya News after the meeting, Governor Sindh Dr Imran Ismail said that I came here to convey Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to MQM-P convener Dr Maqbool Siddiqui.

He said that during the meeting we have tried to allay MQM-P concerns and the government is ready for any kind of agreement with them the MQM-P. He also said that a detailed meeting between the two sides will be held today (Wednesday).

Replying to a question, Dr Imran Ismail said that I hope MQM-P will make a wise decision. Governor Sindh also said that during the meeting, no discussion was held on MQM-P and joint opposition agreement.

