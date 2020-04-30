No-confidence motion against Imran Khan will fail: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who has also been nominated for the rank of Chief Minister of Punjab by the PM on Tuesday said that after the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chief Minister will be sworn in. The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan will fail.

These views were expressed by PMLQ leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a special talk on Dunya News program ‘Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath’.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly further said that some issues were discussed in the meeting with the Prime Minister today. I have been given a proposal by Mr. Buzdar on behalf of PTI, adding that the swearing-in ceremony will begin after a vote of no confidence in the federation.

He said that the Governor will accept Usman Buzdar’s resignation and then the matter will go to the assembly. The Deputy Speaker will preside over the meeting at the time of election of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Elahi also mentioned the time when he participated in the election for Speaker and stated that there was a secret ballot when the election for Speaker took place. While he had obtained 21 votes from PPP and PMLN. According to the PMLQ leader he got PPP votes because of his affiliation.

Talking about his good terms with PPP leadership Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi further expressed that he has a very good relationship with Asif Ali Zardari, which will be maintained.

