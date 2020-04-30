PM Imran bars PTI parliamentarians from voting on no-confidence motion

The no-confidence motion was approved and will be debated after a gap of two days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Prime Minister on Tuesday wrote a letter to his members stating that no member of PTI will attend the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion.

It may be recalled that during the National Assembly session yesterday, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The no-confidence motion was approved and will be debated after a gap of two days.

On the other hand, after the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister was presented in the National Assembly, PTI chief Imran Khan has issued written instructions to his members of the National Assembly.

As per the intrusions issued by the PM to his party members all the members of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/ not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is setout on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting.

It was further stated that no member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shall attend or make himself/herself available at the time and day of voting on the resolution of No-Confidence. Duly designated Parliamentary members will speak on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during the course of debate on this motion.

All members are required to adhere to these directions in true letter spirit and keep in mind the intent behind the provision of Article 63-A of Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

It is made clear to all members that no member shall violate any instruction or extend any favor, relating to the vote of no confidence, to any other parliamentary party / group whatsoever.

Every / any violation of these directions shall be treated as express defection in terms of Article 63-A

That on 28th March 2022, leave was granted to move the resolution in terms of Rule 37 (4) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The said resolution shall be voted upon within a period of 7 days.



