Letter cannot be shared due to foreign policy: PM

Imran Khan said that the letter was offered to be shared with the Chief Justice.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister on Tuesday along with expressing that the letter cannot be shared with many people due to foreign policy said that he has offered to share the threatening letter with the Chief Justice.

According to sources, a meeting of spokespersons was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The spokespersons were briefed on the current political situation and also the confidential letter in the meeting.

They were told in the briefing that the purpose of showing the letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial was to reveal the truth of the letter.

Details regarding the letter mentioned that it included a clear threat that the failure of the no-confidence motion could have serious consequences.

During the meeting, Imran Khan said that the letter was offered to be shared with the Chief Justice, the head of the most superior institution.

He further stated that in view of foreign policy, the letter cannot be shared with more people. We received the letter on March 7, the letter directly mentions no-confidence motion.

As soon as we received the letter, immediately after that the no-confidence motion was presented, said the PM.

