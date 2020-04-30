Usman Busdar reiterates his deep-dyed loyalty to party

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he has tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan as this post was a trust of the people as well as the prime minister.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM stated that he has resigned in the larger interest of the country and party. I would chuck the chief ministership after the resignation is accepted; he added and asserted that he was a lieutenant of PM Imran Khan and would remain so. If PM Imran Khan stays then everything else would sustain, he argued.

PM Imran Khan is my leader and I would respond to his every call while continuing to stand by the party in difficult times, he added. I do not aspire to any post but would always be loyal to PM Imran Khan. Posts are secondary things as the main thing is loyalty to the party and the nation along with the preference for the national interest. I assumed the post of chief ministership for serving the masses and worked day and night for the service of the people, concluded Usman Buzdar.