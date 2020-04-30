Not sure why PMLQ sided with PTI: Asif Ali Zardari

In Punjab too, we will bring change of our own accord, says Asif Ali Zardari.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PPP Co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday while expressing total puzzlement regarding the PMLQ choice of alliance with the ruling party said that it’s not clear to him that why the PMLQ leadership has sided with PTI.

Talking to the media along with the opposition leaders, in response to a question about the PMLQ, Asif Ali Zardari said that the political people keep in touch. All parties must work together to save the country.

He mentioned that the PML-Q was ready, adding that at midnight they come to greet and pick me up. But it is not known what happened later on.

The PPP leader further said that whoever is nominated by the opposition will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. In Punjab too, we will bring change of our own accord.

In Punjab, the candidate for Chief Minister will be brought by holding consultation, he said.

