PTI Political Committee meeting held under chairmanship of PM

ISL AMABAD (Dunya News) – The Political Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf (PTI) held a meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday.

According to details, during the meeting the premier took the party leadership into confidence on the nomination of Pervaiz Elahi as the Chief Minister. During the meeting, the political situation including the no-confidence motion was discussed.

A briefing was also given on the meeting of the government delegation with the MQM. Senior party leadership and ministers were also present on the occasion.

Sources privy to the matter mentioned that earlier, Usman Buzdar had given resignation from the post of Chief Minister (CM) after which the PTI government nominated Pervaiz Elahi for the post.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during which all the matters pertaining to the political decisions were decided. The PML-Q has expressed confidence in the Prime Minister and announced its support.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM is facing the challenge of no-confidence motion from the opposition. Earlier on Monday, leader of the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif had tabled the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan which was approved for debate.