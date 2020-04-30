ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership including Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi in Islamabad.

According to details, all those attending the meeting discussed the current political situation of the country.

The PM and the Chaudhry’s also talked about the no-confidence motions files in the National Assembly (NA) against the Prime Minister and in the Provincial Assembly against Chief Minister (CM).