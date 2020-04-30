Article-63(A) does not mention banning Parliamentarian for life: Justice Jamal

The Attorney General further said that the PM said that he has full confidence in the Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday resumed hearing on interpretation of Article-63(A) case filed through the Presidential reference and a petition of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

According to details, Justice Jamal Khan commented that Article-63(A) says that the membership of the Parliamentarian should be revoked but there is nothing that says that he/she should be banned for life.

Justice Jamal Khan further said that while the said Article does not mention that the member should be banned for life then there is no purpose to prolong this case.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that there is no need of proof in the Article-63(A) because the party head will declare whether the member should be banned or not.

During the hearing the Attorney General explained to the apex court that he has discussed the Kamalia speech with the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the Premier told that he had spoken in context of the attack on top Court.

The Attorney General further said that PM said that he has full confidence in the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Uamr Ata Bandial further inquired about the update on the attack on the Sindh House.

The Advocate General of Islamabad, replying to the CJP’s question, said that arrest warrants of the people involved in assault have been acquired and all the people including the Assembly members will be arrested soon.

The Apex Court has ordered that report on the Sindh House attack be presented again tomorrow.

It merits mentioning here that, a five-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, is hearing the case.

Earlier, the Attorney General had appealed before the court that those elected members who vote against their party’s policy should be banned for life as the person who does not follow the party policy has to face the consequences.

On the appeal of the Attorney General, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that it is stated in the Article-63(A) that the member will be de-seated and further asked that the attorney general is trying to figure out that for how long will the memeber be declared disqualified.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial said that court cannot stop political parties from issuing statements but they should not try to influence the court through their statements.

At this, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked that should the prime minister have not avoided issuing irresponsible statements.

Justice Mazhar Alam stated that Primr Minister (PM) Imran Khan during his Kamalia speech has said that the Judges are being set against the Government.

Justice Jamal Khan remarked that "does PM has no confidence in the Judiciary?".