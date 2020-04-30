PTI leaders contact Tareen group, ask to support Govt decisions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Defence Minister of Pakistan Pervez Khattak on Tuesday contacted the Tareen group and requested them to support the Government decisions.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak said to the dissident allies that the party has accepted their requests therefore they should come out in support of the party decisions.

On the occasion Aun Chaudhry said that PTI will disclose their further action plans after discussing it within the party.