CH Shujaat rubbishes rumors of disagreement among family

Ch Shujaat said that all the rumors that have spread and those that are being spread are all untrue

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday dismissed rumors of difference of opinion among PML-Q s Chaudhry family over recent development including Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi becoming new Chief Minister of Punjab.

PML-Q top leader further clarified that all the political decisions have been made in consultation and that he is in full support of what has been decided by PML-Q. Chaudhry Shujaat also said that his family and party are on the same page.

"All the rumors making rounds as well as those being spread are all untrue and the people who want to grasp political gains from these rumors will face disappointment.", concluded Chaudhry Shujaat.